Album der Woche: The Murlocs – ‘Old Locomotive’ Monday, July 31, 2017

Das australische Küstenquintett The Murlocs ist ziemlich klar in ihren Vorlieben. Alte Blues Platten à la Bo Diddley & Little Walter, Tumult wie Dig! und 60s psych. Presst man diese Mixtur auf Platte so kommt dabei Old Locomotive raus, die 3. LP der Murlocs. Diesen Herbst geht die Band erstmals auf Europatournee, Mirco Kaempf hat das Album durchgehört. Viele male.

