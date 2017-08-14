Album der Woche: Soul Of A Nation – Underground Jazz, Street Funk & The Roots Of Rap Monday, August 14, 2017

Soul Jazz Records veröffentlicht mit Soul Of A Nation – Afro-Centric Visions in the Age of Black Power: Underground Jazz, Street Funk, & the Roots of Rap 1968-79 eine 13 track Compilation, begleitend zu einer aktuellen Ausstellung in der Londoner Tate Modern. “Soul Of A Nation” präsentiert schwarze Künstler im Jazz, Funk oder Spoken Word Bereich und zeigt eine soziopolitische Brisanz auf, die auch bis heute nachklingt. Hört mehr im Albumtipp von Mirco Kaempf.