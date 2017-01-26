Früsch: Neues für eure Ohren Thursday, January 26, 2017

“In Zeiten der Krise floriert die Kunst”, so das Zitat von Radio X-Musikredaktor Mirco Kämpf zu unseren neuen Tracks, die wir diese Woche präsentieren. Alle haben sie gemeinsam, dass sie politisch sind und als Protestzeichen gegen den neuen US-Präsidenten Trump zu verstehen sind. So haben CocoRosie zusammen mit ANOHNI (Antony Hegarty) den Song “Smoke ’em Out” ab ihrem upcoming Album veröffentlicht, der vielsagend dazu aufruft: “…burning down the house, smoke ’em out!”. Oder wie das Statement zum Song lautet: “Today we share a new song to inspire the weary-disappointed hearts of so many crest-fallen citizens. We just started working on a new album, but “Smoke ‘em Out” begged to be turned loose on the world now, as a means of participation during these turbulent yet invigorating times. Joined on guest vocals by our fellow Future Feminist ANOHNI, “Smoke ‘em Out” welcomes the new character who will be occupying the White House with a mob of women and children armed with forks and knives. In the wake of this unnatural disaster, we feel a call to rise, shout, and burn the house down. The future is female. Peace.” Auch die Gorillaz schicken den ersten Vorboten ihres diesjährigen Albums an die Adresse des neuen US Präsidenten. Zusammen mit Poet Benjamin Clementine besingen sie «Building Walls, Walls like Unicorns…». Und zuletzt stellen wir diese Woche den neuen Arcade Fire Song vor. Der klingt viel elektronischer, als alte Songs der kanadischen Indie-Rockband. Und auch dieser Song wurde pünktlich zum Präsidentenwechsel in den USA veröffentlicht – mit dem Statement: “It’s never been more important that we stick together and take care of each other.”

CocoRosie – Smoke ’em Out (feat. ANOHNI)

Gorillaz – Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)

Arcade Fire – I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staple)